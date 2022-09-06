Sunil Bansal in Odisha; JP Nadda to visit on September 29

TNI Bureau: State BJP Prabhari (in charge) Sunil Bansal, who is on his two-day visit to Odisha, arrived in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Bansal had a meeting with senior party leaders and will also have separate meetings with party lawmakers, parliamentarians and other leaders. He will also hold discussions with leaders on various organizational issues.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

His visit gains significance ahead of BJP National President JP Nadda’s upcoming visit later this month. This is Bansal’s first visit after taking charge for the leadership of BJP Odisha.

BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Odisha on September 29, according to party sources.

As per sources, he will hold separate meetings with top BJP leaders in the State and will review party organisation at the grass-root level.