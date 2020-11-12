Odisha Cabinet nod to 18 Proposals; approves Supplementary Budget of a Rs 11,200 Cr

TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabinet on Thursday approved 18 Proposals including Supplementary Budget of a Rs 11,200 crore which will be presented on the first day of the upcoming winter session of the State Assembly.

Here are the major proposals approved by the State Cabinet:

• Supplementary Budget of Rs 11,200 crore.

• Rs 461.25 crore budget for Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre, Market Complex, renovation of Musa river and Shree Setu under ABHADA scheme.

• Tender approved for the Joda-Bamberi highway for Rs 144.11 crore.

• Rs 2,600-crore guarantee to Gridco, food and marketing policy for kharif season.

• Food and Procurement Policy for Kharif Marketing season 2020-21.

• Amendment of Odisha Civil Services (Criteria for Promotion) Rules, 1992.

• Framing of Odisha Pharmacist Service Amendment Rules, 2020.

• Framing of Odisha Radiographer Service Amendment Rules, 2020.

• Amendment of Odisha Medical & Health Services Rules, 2018.

• Framing of Odisha Nursing Service Amendment Rules, 2020.

• Appointment of Bibhuti Bhusan Pattanaik and Sushanshu Sekhar Rath as Members of Odisha Public Service Commission.

• enactment of Odisha Appropriation Act (Repeal) Act, 2020 which will repeal 215 numbers of Appropriation Acts.

• Proposal for Amendment of Odisha Planning Service Rules, 1996.