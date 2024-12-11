Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die; Less Productive Session

TNI Bureau: Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday with less productive, 20 days ahead of the scheduled closure of the Winter Session.

The Winter Session of Odisha Assembly was scheduled to continue till December 31 with 30 working days. However, it ended with 12 working days.

A Supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 crore was tabled and passed in the Assembly. Altogether 12 Bills were tabled in the Assembly during the session.

A series of protests by opposition BJD and Congress party members over non-payment of salaries to women supporting staffers under the ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme, potato crisis, Waltair Railway Division, Mango kernel deaths and Mandi crisis robbed the session of crucial work hours.