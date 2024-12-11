Bengaluru Techie Suicide: “Need fair laws to protect everyone,” stresses Anubhav Mohanty

Bengaluru: The incident of suicide of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old executive from Uttar Pradesh, has reignited the debate on misuse of legal provisions in domestic disputes. Subhash, who was residing in Munnekolalu, Marathahalli, was found hanging in his apartment on Monday after reportedly leaving a 24-page suicide note detailing alleged harassment by his wife and her relatives.

Actor and former MP and Anubhav Mohanty Leader Anubhav Mohanty weighed in on the incident, emphasizing the need for impartial laws that protect individuals regardless of gender. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohanty expressed his condolences and called for justice. He wrote: “Atul Subhash’s suicide reminds us of the pain caused by false cases. We need fair laws that protect everyone, no matter their gender. I understand how difficult it is to handle such false accusations and the pain it brings to families. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. #JusticeForAtulSubhash”

Subhash, who had been fighting domestic violence charges, left behind a note glued to his chest bearing the chilling message, “Justice is Due.” A timetable and instructions in English and Hindi were also recovered, outlining his final actions, including praying, organizing personal belongings, and notifying his workplace and courts.

Hours before his death, Subhash emailed a men’s rights NGO about his intentions. The NGO promptly alerted the police, who rushed to his apartment but found him deceased upon arrival.

In his suicide note, Subhash detailed allegations of harassment and requested the NGO’s support for his parents. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and abetment to suicide against his wife and her relatives following a complaint by a neighbor. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Mohanty’s comments on the incident also resonate with his personal experiences. The Ollywood actor and parliamentarian recently concluded a decade-long, bitter legal battle for divorce. In December 2023, the Orissa High Court granted him a divorce from actress Varsha Priyadarshini, overturning a family court’s earlier decision.

Describing his marriage as “worthless, meaningless, heartless, painful, and false,” Mohanty took to social media to express relief at the court’s decision. He wrote, “Got my decree of divorce today, which is just a day before the completion of 10 worthless/meaningless/heartless/painful & above all, false marital years of my false marriage! I pray for her happiness. No Offense. #HappyRoseDay.”

Mohanty had filed for divorce in 2019, alleging cruelty and emotional neglect. The prolonged legal battle saw interventions from both family and high courts, with the couple also being instructed to refrain from airing grievances on social media.