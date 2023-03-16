Bhubaneswar: Auto-rickshaw drivers’ strike called off

TNI Bureau: Members of the Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association (Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers) in Bhubaneswar called off their strike after talks with Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Notably, the association had launched the strike today to protest against the alleged humiliation and insult of its members by the members of the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha activists, who are on an indefinite strike to press for their 10-point charter of demand, had alleged humiliated and insulted some auto-rickshaw drivers for not joining the strike.

Smart City Online Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Association president Dinabandhu Nayak, however, said that police complaints will be registered against the members of the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha who humiliated and insulted some auto-rickshaw drivers yesterday.