Insight Bureau: Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri claimed that fuel prices in India are better as compared to many other countries including USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Sri Lanka.

While prices of petrol in those countries went up by 50-58% in recent months, India witnessed a hike of only 5%, he said. He also blamed 9 Indian States for not providing relief to the consumers.