India among the world’s largest arms importers: SIPRI

Insight Bureau: India is amongst the world’s largest arms importers, accounting for 11 per cent of global imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Border issues between China and many states in Asia and Ocenia are the main contributors to these imports.

Even though India’s arms imports have decreased by 21 per cent between 2012-16 and 2017-21, it still remains as the largest importer globally.

India is in the process of planning large-scale arms imports in the next few years from several suppliers. “Tensions between China and many states in Asia and Ocenia are the main driver of arms imports in the region,’’ said Siemon T Wezemen, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.