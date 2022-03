Insight Bureau: Odisha has reported 4 new Covid deaths, taking the death toll in the State to 9115. The new deaths were reported from Sundargarh (3) and Kandhamal (1). The deceased included an 80-year-old male and a 14-year-old girl – both from Sundargarh district.

Earlier, Odisha reported 68 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the State now stand at 851.