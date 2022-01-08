No Cremation at Puri Swargadwar for Non-Puri Residents

Insight Bureau: In view of Covid spike, the Puri District Administration has imposed restriction for cremation at the Puri Swargadwar. Residents from outside the Puri District, won’t be allowed to cremate bodies there from January 10, 2022.

Earlier, the Chhattisa Nijoga and SJTA had put a ban on public darshan at Srimandir from January 10 till January 31, 2022.

Puri has reported 100 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. In the last 3 days, more than 200 cases have been detected in the district.