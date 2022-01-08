TNI Morning News Headlines – January 8, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3679 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 2148 quarantine and 1531 local contact cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months.

➡️ Khordha reported 1223 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 582, Sambalpur 372, Cuttack 310 and Puri 100 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 384 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Death toll in Odisha reaches 8,468 with one more fatality.

➡️ Odisha has achieved another milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with more than 3 crore first dose vaccinations.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today declared 11 places as Micro-Containment Zones.

➡️ Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra test positive for Covid-19.

➡️ BSF Jawans defuse 5 Landmines planted by Maoists near Kadigandi village in Malkangiri.

➡️ Random RT-PCR test of passengers de-boarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar begins.

➡️ Cremation of non-Puri residents not to be allowed at Swarga Dwara.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,41,986 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40,895 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ The death toll climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities.

➡️ There are 3,071 Omicron cases in India with 27 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain. 1,199 persons recovered so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 876 cases followed by Delhi with 513 infections.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 150.06 crore. More than 1.68 crore doses administered in the 15-18 age group. More than 94 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Indian Ambassador meets US Presidential Advisor on Science; discuss boosting cooperation in the field.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 40,925 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 302.6 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.47 Million.

➡️ India and China to hold 14th round of Corps Commander level talks on January 12 to resolve the ongoing stand-off on the LAC.

➡️ Strong 6.6-magnitude quake hits China’s Qinghai province: US Geological Survey.

➡️ 3 killed, 14 trapped in canteen blast in China.

➡️ China shuts market due to virus found in fruits.