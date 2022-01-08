TNI Evening News Headlines – January 8, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 581 more COVID positive cases & 105 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 499 local contact cases and 82 quarantine cases.

➡️ 260 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1046231.

➡️ Odisha’s Omicron tally rises to 75 with 14 more fresh Omicron cases were detected in Odisha on Saturday.

➡️ Devotees throng Puri Jagannath Temple in large numbers ahead of closure from January 10.

➡️ Odisha BJP leaders stage dharna in Bhubaneswar demanding stern action against PM Modi’s Security Breach.

India News

➡️ India vaccinates over 2 crore teenagers with first dose in less than a week.

➡️ Election Commission of India announces Assembly polls schedule for Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from 10th February to 7th March.

➡️ Voting for Punjab, Uttarakhand & Goa Assembly polls to be held in single phase on February 14.

➡️ Manipur to go to vote on 27th February & 3rd March; counting of votes on 10th March.

➡️ No physical political rallies, roadshows allowed till January 15 in five poll-bound states, directs Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

➡️ Omicron variant can be more lethal for children than Delta; here’s what experts.

➡️ Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Starc nominated for ICC Player of the Month award.

➡️ 1987-Batch IPS Officer V K Bhawra Made Punjab’s New Police Chief.

World News

➡️ US reports 899,441 new coronavirus cases in one day, setting world record.

➡️ US reports 2,708 new coronavirus deaths, highest since September.

➡️ 21 tourists stranded in cars during snowstorm freeze to death in Pakistani hill station

➡️ Australia reports 116,024 new coronavirus cases, biggest one-day increase on record.

➡️ Kazakh president gives shoot-to-kill order to quell protests.