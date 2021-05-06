No Covid Vaccination in 9 Districts of Odisha Today

Due to shortage of required Covid-19 vaccine doses in the state, there will be no vaccination in nine districts of Odisha, today, on May 6.



The districts where vaccination session will not be held are: Bolangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Sonepur, the State Health department said in a statement. Vaccines may be available in these districts in a day or two.



The vaccination programme was also suspended in 15 districts on Wednesday and the Health department was able to inoculate only 21,804 persons through 92 sessions.



Till now, as many as 59,51,329 beneficiaries in the state have been vaccinated so far.



The state was left with a stock of 1,04,070 doses of Covishield and 3,00,180 doses of Covaxin by Wednesday evening, the health department informed.