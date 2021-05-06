CRPF DIG Sunil Kumar Parth dies of Covid 19

CRPF condoles the demise of DIG Sunil Kumar Parth

By Sagar Satapathy
CRPF DIG Sunil Kumar Parth
TNI Bureau: CRPF DIG Sunil Kumar Parth died of Covid-19 complication at a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

CRPF paid tributes to the departed soul, who brought monumental changes in different regimental institutions and standard & living conditions during his tenure in Group Center, CRPF, Bhubaneswar.

DIG Sunil Kumar Parth dedicatedly worked during the first wave of Corona Pandemic to ensure zero casualty in the Bhubaneswar CRPF Campus.

“His untimely and suddenly death was an irreparable loss and sent a shockwave in the Force. He will be remembered and remained in our thoughts and hearts for his good work noble personality,” said the CRPF.

