Night Curfew imposed in 10 Districts of Odisha

TNI Bureau: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Odisha Government on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 10 districts of the State.

The restrictions will be imposed in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from April 5.

The decision to impose Night Curfew can be attributed to alarming number of rising cases of Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh. Many of these have borders or links to Chhattisgarh. With 4,174 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, active cases in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 31,858. Durg district which has 10,489 active cases, will be under complete lockdown from April 6th till 14th.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of traffic will remain closed/suspended from 10 pm to 5 am in these districts, except for essential activities.

District Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners shall issue orders for their respective jurisdictions, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance. District Collector may impose any further restrictions or allow such activities as felt appropriate considering the local situation.

Relaxation for people working in following sectors and offices:

➡️ District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Government Officials on duty

➡️ Doctors, Medical/ Paramedical Staff (Govt. & Private), ambulances and emergency health staff

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Emergency workers of utilities such as Electricity, Fire Services, Telecom, Water supply, Railways and Airport, Transport services

➡️ Staff of IT, ITeS Companies on production of their ID Cards

➡️ Any person, in case of medical or other emergency

➡️ Owner/staff of Chemist shops

➡️ Petrol pumps and CNG Stations

➡️ Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road

➡️ Print and Electronic Media identified by Commissionerate/ District Police (with identity cards of respective media houses)

➡️ LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas and associated facilities, personnel and vehicular movement

➡️ Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc.