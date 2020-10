Neha Kakkar ties the knot with Rohanpreet Singh

TNI Bureau: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi today.

The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.

Their haldi ceremony was held on October 23 and wedding reception will be held in Mohali on October 26.

From haldi and mehendi to the wedding, the couple kept their look quite traditional.

They made their relationship official on Instagram on October 9.