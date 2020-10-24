TNI Evening News Headlines – October 24, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 182 new COVID-19 cases including 44 Quarantine and 138 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28481 in the Capital City.

👉 276 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 2716 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 586 from Khordha, 206 from Sundargarh, 201 from Anugul and 156 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 254913.

👉 Lieutenant General Nanda Kishore Sahoo is the first Odia officer to assume charge as Director General Dental Services and Colonel Commandant of Army Dental Corps.

👉 Patnagarh Wedding gift blast case: Accused Punjilal Meher alleges assault by jailer at Bolangir jail.

👉 14 Gambling dens busted in Ganjam; 68 arrested in a special drive carried out in view of festive season.

👉 Exam for promotion to ASI in Odisha Police Dept to be held after a gap of 18 years.

India News

👉 Neha Kakkar ties the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in a gurudwara in Delhi.

👉 Death toll in Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit Blast rises to 7.

👉 BJP’s Bihar Elections Incharge Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19.

👉 Income Tax return filing deadline for FY20 extended till December 31.

👉 PM Modi inaugurates 3 major projects in Gujarat including Kisan Surtodaya Yojana, 2.3 km-long Girnar ropeway and Paediatric Heart Hospital.

👉 It’s the entire country’s right, Covid Vaccine should be made available throughout India for free: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

👉 India continues to maintain active cases below 7 lakh for the second day, total recoveries cross 70 lakh.

👉 Over 70 lakh people recovered from COVID-19 infection in country so far.

👉 61% Of Covid Recoveries Reported From 6 States/Union Territories.

👉 Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter along LoC in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

👉 COVID-19 relief: Union Govt waives interest-on-interest even for those who didn’t opt for moratorium; waives interest on interest for loans up to 2 crore rupees.

👉 IPL 13: Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine propel KKR to 194/6 against Delhi Capitals. Nitish Rana dedicates half-century to his late father-in-law.

World News

👉 Poland’s President Andrzej Duda tests positive for coronavirus.