SSR Death Case Reporting: NBSA cracks whip on News Channels

TNI Bureau: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has directed 4 news channels to air an apology for insensitive reporting and sensationalizing the death of Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The channels that are under the scanner, include Aaj Tak, Zee News, News 24 and India TV. They were found guilty of violation of NBSA Guidelines. I’m addition, ABP News also faced the heat.

While the channels will apologize in public, the text, date and time of the apology will be given to the broadcasters by the NBSA.

➡️ Aaj Tak has been asked to air an apology on October 27 at 8 PM and pay a fine of Rs. 1 Lakh for attributing fake tweets to the late actor and reporting them as his last tweets.

➡️ Zee News has been asked to air a public apology on October 27 for running insensitive taglines to sensationalise SSR’s death.

➡️ India TV has been asked to air public apology on October 27 for showing the late actor’s body and describing the body parts.

➡️ News24 has been asked to air a public apology on October 29 for insensitive and sensational coverage of the actor’s death.

➡️ ABP News has been asked to remove objectionable videos of coverage of the actor’s death.