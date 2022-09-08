Kohli hits Hundred; India beat Afghanistan by 101 Runs

TNI Bureau: Virat Kohli hit his first century since November 2019 as India crushed Afghanistan by 101 runs in an insignificant Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Thursday.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls, while stand-in skipper KL Rahul hit 62 off 41 deliveries to lead India to an impressive 212 for two after being put into batting. It is the highest ever score for any Indian batsman in T20Is.

India easily defended the target, restricting Afghanistan to 111/8. The Afghans were led by Ibrahim Zadran, who scored unbeaten 64. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/4) shone with the ball.

Brief Scores: India: 212 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, KL Rahul 62; Fareed Ahmed 2/57).

Afghanistan: 111 for 8 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 64 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/4).

Virat Kohli ended his 1020-day drought of not scoring a century in international cricket with a spectacular professional life 122 off just 61 balls, propelling India to 212/2 against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage.

Kohli was promoted to open the batting with stand-in skipper KL Rahul after captain Rohit Sharma was rested. Following a rousing opening stand of 119 off 76 balls, Kohli accelerated from 59 off 40 balls to 72 runs off 21 balls.

Kohli now joins former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in having scored 71 international centuries, which is joint second only to India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s 100.