NEET 2020: Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha creates history with 720/720 marks

By Sagarika Satapathy
NEET Exam Result 2020-Topper Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha scores 720
TNI Bureau:  The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website.

Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha created history by securing a full 100% in the exam.

He has secured full 720 out of the total 720 marks in the medical entrance exam, to become the first student in history of NEET exams to do so. Shoyeb is also the first to top the exam from Odisha.

The 18-year-old from Rourkela took coaching from an institue in Kota, Rajasthan.

