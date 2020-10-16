Bhubaneswar reports 243 Covid-19 Cases, 357 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 243 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 26779.
👉 Out of the 243 new cases, 68 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 175 are local cases.
👉 22 cases from Nayapalli, 10 cases from Saheed Nagar, 8 cases each from Baramunda and Chandrasekharpur have tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 357 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (October 16):
👉 Total +Ve Cases –26779
👉 Active Cases-3106
👉 Recovered Cases –23523
👉 Deceased – 129
