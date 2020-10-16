Odisha records single day recovery of 2850 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 2850 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 241385.

A record number of 563 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 184 from Cuttack, 147 from Puri, 138 from Anugul, 137 from Sambalpur and 133 from Kendrapara.

While Odisha has so far reported 264149 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 24457.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – October 16

➡️2850 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on October 16.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 241385.

➡️ State Pool: 203.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (563), Cuttack (184), Puri (147), Anugul (138), Sambalpur (137), Kendrapara (133), Bargarh (98), Nabarangpur (89), Jajapur (87), Sundargarh (85), Mayurbhanj (82), Jagatsinghpur (80), Sonepur (80), Bolangir (72), Jharsuguda (72), Balesore (69), Dhenkanal (66), Kalahandi (63), Keonjhar (55), Kandhamal (48), Malkangiri (42), Boudh (41), Nuapada (41), Nayagarh (37), Ganjam (36), Bhadrak (31), Rayagada (27), Koraput (26), Deogarh (15) and Gajapati (3).