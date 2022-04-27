Navneet Rana has Underworld Connections, alleges Sanjay Raut

Insight Bureau: Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that Amravati MP Navneet Rana has a connection with underworld’s Yusuf Lakdawala who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore and had links with ‘D’ gang.

Navneet had taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala, who died in jail. Lakdawala died at Arthur Road jail in September 2021.

Calling it a matter of national security, Raut asked when the ED will question her.

On Tuesday, Navneet Rana, who is involved in the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, demanded registration of a case under the SC/ST Act against Sanjay Raut for his casteist remarks.

Earlier, Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested for trying to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.