Naveen announces ‘Nuakhai Gift’ for 41 lakh Farmers in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Tuesday that under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, eligible farmers in the state will get a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each on the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai.

Under the Kalia scheme, a total of Rs 869 crore will be disbursed to approximately 41 lakh marginal and small-scale farmers in the state.

Every farmer will receive Rs 2,000 which will be transferred directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Eligible farmers can receive Rs 4000 in financial support per year in monthly installments under the Kalia scheme. While Rs 2,000 is allocated to the Rabi crop, Rs 2,000 is made available to the Kharif crop.