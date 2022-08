TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has authorised RDC (ND) to declare Special Local Holiday for the day following Nuakhai, i.e. on September 2, 2022 (Friday) for Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

With this, people in Sambalpur and Bargarh will get Nuakhai Holidays for two days – September 1 and September 2.

Many people in Western Odisha had requested the Odisha Government to declare 3-day holidays for Nuakhai Festival.