Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Hooda have met former veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence today.

It’s not immediately known what transpired at the meeting.

In the last two days, over 60 Congress leaders in Jammu & Kashmir including former Deputy CM Tara Chand have left the party. The exodus may continue and more leaders from different parts of the party are supposed to join Azad.