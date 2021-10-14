Nabin Nanda quits Congress; inches closer to BJP

Insight Bureau: The inevitable has finally happened. Former Dhenkanal MLA Nabin Nanda has resigned from the Congress and may jump into the lotus pond sooner than later.

BJP was the first choice for former Dhenkanal MLA Nabin Nanda, who wanted to switch over along with his “friend” Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda in 2019. But, a “powerful” force prevented his entry into BJP at the last minute and he had no option but to join the Congress.

Nabin Nanda polled 24,788 votes (12.99%) of the total vote share and finished third. Most of the votes he secured were from his core voters. BJD candidate Sudhir Samal won the election with 89,536 votes while BJP candidate Krushna Chandra Patra got 68,896 votes.

After the shocking demise of his son Sambit Nanda, Nabin remained quiet for sometime. Thanks to renewed interest taken by Jay Panda in Odisha politics and dilution of the ‘power centre’ within the Odisha BJP, Nabin Nanda may join the saffron party under the guidance of Baijayant.

Nabin Nanda had won 2009 assembly polls from Dhenkanal on NCP ticket. But, he joined the BJD along with all his party MLAs.

It would be interesting to see how the BJP karyakatas in Dhenkanal district respond to Nabin Nanda if he joins their party.