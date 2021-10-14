New SOP for Puri Srimandir; Know when the Temple is Open

Insight Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration on Wednesday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for visiting Sri Jagannath Temple for the upcoming month of Kartika for management of COV1D-19 pandemic.

As per the SOP, it is mandatory for all devotees to wear masks at all times (inside and outside temple premises), maintain social distancing and sanitize their hand before entering into the temple.

SOP in Details:

➡️ Darshan timings will be from 7 AM to 9 PM on all days except for one day.

➡️ Temple will remain closed for public Darshan on all Sundays

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ The temple will also remain closed on major festive occasions in order to avoid any spike in transmission of COVID-19 on account of large gathering that is anticipated on such festive occasions. Accordingly, the temple will remain closed for darshan of Lords on October 15 (Dussehera) and from 12 noon onwards on October 16 (Bhasani).

➡️ Temple will remain open on November 20 (Kumar Purnima) for darshan.

➡️ Temple will remain closed for darshan on November 4 (Deepavali), November 15 (Bada Ekadashi) and November 19 (Kartika Purnima).

➡️ The lighting of deepas inside the temple at the designated places by the devotees will be permitted.

➡️ Partaking of mahaprasad is allowed in the designated places decided by the Dist Administration.