TNI Morning News Headlines – February 10, 2023

➡️ President Droupadi Murmu arrives at Bhubaneswar Airport. Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik present at t he airport; Murmu is scheduled to attend convocation ceremony of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar. She is on a two-day visit to Odisha.

➡️ Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi conferred with Bharat Asmita Jana Pratinidhi Shreshta Award as the Best Exponent of Parliamentary Practices.

➡️ Odisha JEE 2023 online form fill up begins today; OJEE)– 2023 will tentatively be conducted during the first and second week of May, 2023.

➡️ Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight from March 5.

➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate ‘UP Global Investors Summit 2023’ in Lucknow today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai today.

➡️ India’s new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-07 (EOS-07) weighing 156.3 kg from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

➡️ Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in Jammu & Kashmir.