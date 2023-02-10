TNI Morning News Headlines – February 10, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu arrives at Bhubaneswar Airport. Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik present at the airport; Murmu is scheduled to attend convocation ceremony of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar. She is on a two-day visit to Odisha.
 
➡️Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi conferred with Bharat Asmita Jana Pratinidhi Shreshta Award as the Best Exponent of Parliamentary Practices.
 
➡️ Odisha JEE 2023 online form fill up begins today; OJEE)– 2023 will tentatively be conducted during the first and second week of May, 2023.
 
➡️ Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight from March 5.
 
➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate ‘UP Global Investors Summit 2023’ in Lucknow today.
➡️ PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai today.
 
➡️ India’s new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-07 (EOS-07) weighing 156.3 kg from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.
 
➡️ Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in Jammu & Kashmir.
 
➡️ Earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000 in Turkey, Syria.
