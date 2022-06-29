Morning News Insight – June 29, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 161 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 24 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 60 cases & Cuttack 32 fresh covid-19 cases today.
🔸 One Odia among 4 dead in Pawan Hans helicopter crash with nine people on board in Arabian Sea. The deceased have been identified as geologist Satyambada Patra.
🔸Ratha Jatra 2022: Devotees throng Puri Srimandir to witness Nabajouban Darshan of Trinities today.
🔸NHRC team visits Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir to probe of first-year MBBS student and a native of Haryana, Nishant Kumar death case.
🔸Odisha Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall likely in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj today.
Related Posts
🔸 India reports 14,506 fresh Covid cases and 30 deaths. Active cases rises to 99,602.
🔸Kerala reports 4459 covid cases, Maharashtra 3482, Tamil Nadu 1484 and Delhi 874 new covid cases in last 24 hours.
🔸 Udaipur tailor murder: Both the accused arrested. A financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of deceased Kanhaiya Lal. Muslim organisations condemn tailor’s killing. Internet services suspended across Rajasthan.
🔸Udaipur beheading: NIA likely to take over case after ‘International Links’ found.
🔸 Maharashtra Governor orders floor test in the Assembly tomorrow on June 30. Uddhav Thackeray has been asked to prove majority. Rebel Maharashtra MLAs will be heading to Goa today.
🔸Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu moves Supreme Court challenging Governor’s direction to CM Uddhav Thackeray to conduct a floor test in the Assembly by 5 pm tomorrow.
🔸BJP directs its MLAs to assemble at Taj President hotel in Mumbai today evening: Sources.
🔸Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 19; FIR has been registered against other landlords.
🔸With just one day left for the Amarnath Yatra, first batch of pilgrims reached Udhampur today.
🔸Rupee opens at all-time low of 78.86 against US dollar.
🔸 India (225/7 in 20 overs. Deepak Hooda 104, Sanju Samson 77) beat Ireland (221/5 in 20 overs. Balbirnie 60) by 4 runs in the 2nd T20I. India win Series 2-0.
🔸Sri Lanka sends SOS message to India for fuel, suspends retail sale for 2 weeks.
🔸Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping center in Ukraine; there are no details of causalities.
🔸India blocks Twitter Accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran & Egypt.
🔸President Vladimir Putin to leave Russia for first time since the Ukraine invasion; will travel to Tajikistan.
Comments are closed.