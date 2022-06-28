Evening News Insight – June 28, 2022

🔹 49 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1279794.

🔹 Nabajauban darshan of Trinities for devotees will be held tomorrow at Srimandir.

🔹 All District Collectors alerted as heavy rainfal l, lightning to lash several districts in Odisha for next few days.

🔹 Death toll in building collapse in Mumbai’s Kurla area rises to ten, 13 others injured.

🔹 Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair remanded to four days police custody.

🔹 Nearly 40 inmates of jail near Patna test Covid positive.

🔹 A man was beheaded in Udaipur’s Maldas street area for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma a few days ago. The cops have arrested both the assailants – Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gosh. 🔹Udaipur Beheading: Curfew has been imposed in 7 police station areas following the protests over the brutal murder.

🔹 Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meets National President JP Nadda.

🔹 Akash Ambani appointed Chairman of Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani resigns as Director.

🔹 KabirBedi honoured with lifetime achievement award at 5th Edition of Filming Italy Sardegna Festival.

🔹 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, UAE. PM Modi to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UAE President & Abu Dhabi Ruler.

🔹 Number of migrants dead after being found inside truck in San Antonio rises to at least 50.