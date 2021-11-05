More Businessmen died by suicide than Farmers in 2020: NCRB

Insight Bureau: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics said, at least 11,716 Indian businessmen died by suicide in 2020, while the number of farm suicides cases was 10,677.

The business deaths included 4,226 vendors, 4,356 tradesmen and 3,134 individuals involved in other businesses.

This figure stood at 8,573 in 2016, 7,778 in 2017, 7,990 in 2018 and 9,052 in 2019. On the other hand farmer suicide stood at 11,379 in 2016, 10,655 in 2017, 10,349 in 2018 and 10,281 in 2019.

Suicides reportedly increased due to the shutdown of business due to the Corona pandemic.