TNI Morning News Headlines – November 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 170 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 98 quarantine and 72 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 61 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 55,743 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (1), Mayurbhanj (1) and Nayagarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,350.

➡️ Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra was administered oath of office by Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar.

➡️ Former Sarpanch murdered in Ganjam District.

➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: Senior Congress leader and former MP Bhakta Das calls for ‘Janata Curfew’ on November 8.

➡️ 2 killed, 3 injured in Firecracker explosions in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,729 new COVID-19 cases, 221 deaths and 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,51,209. Total active caseload stands at 1,48,922.

➡️ 1,07,70,46,116 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

➡️ 61,23,46,767 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 3rd November 2021. Of these, 10,67,914 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for ‘darshan’ from December 2023.

➡️ J&K: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, pays tribute to martyrs.

➡️ PM Modi’s visit to Kedarnath & inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya statue.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates re-development projects worth Rs 130cr at Kedarnath.

➡️ Delhi’s air quality turns ‘hazardous’ post Diwali.

➡️ Ailing West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee dies.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 248 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.02 Million.

➡️ West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from International Cricket after T20 World Cup.

➡️ Present Covid wave in Europe & China is because of Delta variant.

➡️ UK approves World’s First oral pill against COVID19.