Mohan Sarkar’s Big Move to boost Dairy Sector in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved seven key proposals on Satuirday, September 28, including the launch of the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana (MKY), aimed at bolstering the state’s dairy sector.

The MKY, set to be implemented from 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a budget of ₹1,423.47 crore, aims to boost milk production and enhance the income of 15.47 lakh farmers. The scheme comprises eight sub-schemes: Buffalo Entrepreneurship Development, Go-Palan Yojana, Go-Sampad Bima Yojana, Calf Rearing Scheme, Incentive to Dairy Farmers, Strengthening of Dairy Organisations, Support to OMFED, and Feed & Fodder Production.

The initiative will also strengthen the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) by encouraging cow and buffalo rearing across the state.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Odisha Public Distribution System (Control) Act, 2016, extending the deadline for replacing private dealers with institutional dealers under PDS to March 31, 2026.

Further, revisions to the Advocate General’s fees for appearances in various courts were approved, along with the construction of 550 residential quarters for Orissa High Court employees in Cuttack at a project cost of ₹220 crore, to be completed in 30 months.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to amending the Odisha Superior Judicial Service and Odisha Judicial Service Rules, 2007.