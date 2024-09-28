BJD’s Mega Tribal Push to counter BJP

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to go aggressive to woo the tribal people, which moved towards BJP and Congress in the recently concluded Assembly polls. As the tribals hit the streets with various demands in several districts, BJD sees it as an opportunity to reach out to them.

BJD has formed a Tribal Cell at the meeting of tribal leaders chaired by party President Naveen Patnaik. BJD lamented that the new BJP Government disbanded the Special Development Council (SDC) which was formed for tribal welfare by the previous regime.

The party will reach out to tribals in each district by forming Tribal Committees. BJD claimed that BJP has betrayed the tribals while Naveen Patnaik always stands by them.