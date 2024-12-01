Mohan Bhagwat advises Indians to have 3 Kids Per Couple

Nagpur: Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has urged families to consider having at least three children, citing concerns about declining fertility rates and its potential impact on societal survival. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of population stability for a nation’s longevity.

“Modern demographic studies reveal that when a community’s fertility rate falls below 2.1, it faces the risk of extinction. Societies and languages have vanished in the past due to this demographic decline. To avoid such a fate, it is vital that our population does not dip below this threshold,” Bhagwat stated.

He further referred to India’s population policy, noting that it emphasized maintaining fertility rates to ensure demographic balance. “As population science suggests, since fractional children are not possible, families should ideally aim for three children to sustain societal stability,” Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat’s remarks triggered strong political reactions, especially in Bihar, a state where debates over population control and caste-based census have been politically sensitive.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) criticized the comments, accusing the BJP and RSS of inconsistencies. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari remarked, “While BJP leaders promote population control initiatives, the RSS chief is advocating for larger families. They need to resolve their own contradictions before making such statements.”

The Janata Dal (United) echoed similar concerns. Party spokesperson Arvind Nishad said, “Nitish Kumar has been a role model in Bihar for population control through education, especially for women. The RSS chief’s suggestions seem out of sync with the efforts made at the ground level by leaders like Kumar.”