Mohammed Azharuddeen – New Cricket Sensation

TNI Bureau: Mohammed Azharuddeen from Kerala created a big buzz in the cricket circle as he hit a 37-ball hundred to guide Kerala to a comprehensive victory against Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Azharuddeen made history at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday with his 137* off 54 balls with 8 boundaries & 8 sixes, as Kerala posted 201/2 in 15.5 overs to win against Mumbai (196/7 in 20 overs).

Mohammed Azharuddeen achieved several milestones in the process – i) 1st T20I hundred for a Kerala batsman, ii) 2nd fastest hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 history & iii) 3rd joint fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batsman.

26-year-old Wicketkeeper-batsman Azharuddeen made it to Kerala’s First Class Team in 2015 and has been consistently performing since then.

He had impressed at the U-19 and U-23 levels prior to making it to the Senior Team.