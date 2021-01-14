100-Word Edit: Accused plays Spoilsport in Nayagarh Murder Case

Taking advantage of juvenile law, the accused in Nayagarh minor girl murder case, is making things difficult for the SIT. He first refused to undergo narco analysis test and then brain mapping test.

The Juvenile Justice Board had to reject SIT’s pleas, after the accused acted smart. Why is he not cooperating if he is innocent? Who is the guiding force behind him? A lot of questions remain unanswered.

The Orissa High Court has already expressed satisfaction over the SIT probe led by ADG Arun Bothra. However, with the “Juvenile” accused playing the spoilsport, SIT may have a tough time.