‘Mission Dreams Media’ promotes New Talents

TNI Bureau: A glamorous profile from fashion industry & entrepreneur Priya Priyambada, who successfully worked with many National & International Brands, and founded, Directed & promoted Mission Dreams Pageants launched a new kind of production Label named “Mission Dreams Media”.

In an effort to expand the scope of representation and storyline producer, Priya Priyambada has launched Mission Dreams Media, which aims to develop and produce different media contents by giving opportunity to fresh faces, fresh Directors, written by underrepresented writers whose stories appeal to audiences of all ages.

She discovered, signed & promoted fresh faces from different backgrounds & fields to produce something extraordinary and to promote new ideas, different realistic stories to connect majority. Mission Dreams Media, is a production Space where artists feel free & supported to express their unique creative visions.

Casts of Mission Dreams Media 1st music video project announced & launched on 10th February 2021, at the illusions club in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Muskan L, the winner of Mission Dreams Miss India 2019 & Nikhilesh Tabhane, India’s Fastest Skater signed for the very 1st project of Mission Dreams media.

While Music & song composed by Bollywood Sensation Rahul Jain, DOP Manirul Islam teamed up together with Mission Dreams Media for a long term Association.