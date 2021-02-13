TNI Morning News Headlines- February 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Lok Sabha MP from Odisha Bhartruhari Mahtab demands central varsity status for Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

➡️ A Bus catches fire on outskirts of Rayagada town yesterday night; Narrow escape for as many as 50 passengers.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh holds Panchayat Elections in Kotia Region.

➡️ Kotia row: Koraput Collector writes to his Vizianagaram counterpart requesting the latter to desist from conducting panchayat poll in Kotia.

➡️ BJD wins Zila Parishad bypolls in Parjang in Dhenkanal district and Saraskana in Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Odisha BJP observes 3-hour ‘Chakka Jam’ at all NHs and State Highways in 5 Lok Sabha and 37 Assembly constituencies in western Odisha over irregularities in paddy procurement in mandis.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tribute to Radio Inventor Guglielmo Marconi on World Radio Day.

➡️ Diesel and Petrol price continues to rise in Bhubaneswar on Saturday with petrol price recorded at Rs 89.14 per litre, diesel price Rs 85.80 per litre.

➡️ Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday; Gold recorded Rs 44,250 per 10 grams for 22 carat and Rs 48,290 per 10 grams for 24 carat.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,143 new COVID-19 cases, 11,395 discharges and 103 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,08,92,746 including 1,36,571 active cases, 1,06,00,625 cured cases & 1,55,550 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 12th January is 20,55,33,398 including 7,43,614 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Total 38 bodies recovered so far in Chamoli (12 identified and 26 unidentified). Rescue operation continues at Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli District: District Magistrate Chamoli, #Uttarakhand.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Operation underway at the tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replying on Budget discussion.

➡️ Government will allocate more funds for rural job scheme MGNREGA for 2021-22 if needed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2021.

➡️ Budget set pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Top TRF terrorist, an offshoot of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

➡️ Rinku Sharma Murder Case: Delhi Police transfers case to crime branch.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Death toll at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar rises to 19. PM & CM announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs & Rs 3 Lakhs each respectively to kin of deceased; Rs 50,000 & Rs 1 Lakh each respectively for critically injured.

➡️ 6 died after their car rammed into a truck at Agra – Lucknow Expressway in Talgram area this morning.

➡️ Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab. Tremors felt in Uttarakhand, Delhi, Noida, Jammu.

➡️ INDvsENG 2nd test: India win toss, opt to bat first against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India 86/3.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 108 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.38 million.

➡️ Pakistan approves Can Sino Vaccine of China for emergency use.

➡️ Trump can’t run for Presidency again, says his former ambassador to the UN and a longtime loyalist Nikki Haley.

➡️ US slaps sanctions on 10 current and former military officers, three entities in Myanmar.