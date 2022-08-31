Mission 2024: Sunil Bansal to visit Odisha on September 5-6

TNI Bureau: The BJP in Odisha is gearing up to come up with a big strategy for ‘Mission 2024’ with key focus on Lok Sabha seats.

While the party wants to be a big force to reckon with in the Assembly and project itself as an alternative to BJD in future, their immediate focus will be to win maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in 2024.

BJP’s Odisha,Bengal and Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal will visit the state on September 5 and 6 after concluding his visit to West Bengal.

He will discuss about party’s strategy during his meeting with senior leaders and office bearers.

In the later half of September, BJP’s National President JP Nadda May visit Odisha with a focus on party’s road map for the upcoming General Elections. He is likely to attend a workshop too.