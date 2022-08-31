Delhi Model Virtual Schools to admit Students from across India

Insight Bureau: The Delhi CM launched the ‘Delhi virtual school’ in the national capital on Wednesday, calling it the country’s first of its kind.

Kejriwal stated that the Delhi government has established virtual classrooms for students for those who are unable attend school, particularly girls.

The Delhi Model Virtual Schools will start admitting students from across the country.

“This school will reach out and provide access to education to children, particularly girls, who are not permitted to attend school for a variety of reasons… Due to parental circumstances, many children, even though they should not be working at the time, work to take care of their families, so this school would therefore focus on educating all of them,” CM Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Kejriwal described the “virtual school” model as a “revolutionary step in Delhi’s school curriculum,” explaining that students can participate online classes and learn. “Class recordings would also be uploaded to a website in case a student missed class for any reason,” he added.

The virtual school will be associated with the Delhi Board of School Education. “Any student between the ages of 13 and 18 who has completed class 8 at any recognized school may apply for admission,” he said.

Students who apply to the virtual school will be given access to the website, where they will be able to access live or recorded classes, online tutorials, and assessments.