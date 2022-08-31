Asia Cup 2022: India beat Hong Kong; advance to Super Four

TNI Bureau: With a convincing and comprehensive 40-run win over Hong Kong, India advanced to the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup 2022 T20I tournament.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav played the anchor role while bowlers did not allow the Hong Kong batsmen to fight back.

Earlier, India had defeated arch-rival Pakistan by 5 wickets in the first match.

Like India, Afghanistan has already made it to Super Four stage with victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Scores:

➡️ India 192/2 in 20 overs. KL Rahul 36, Kohli 59*, Suryakumar 68*.

➡️ Hong Kong 152/5 in 20 overs. Hayat 41, KD Shah 30, Zeeshan Ali 26*.

➡️ Player of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav.