IPL 2022 kicks off Today

Insight Bureau: The 15th edition of The Indian Premiere League (IPL) is all set to hit the pitch from tonight. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight between CSK and KKR.

Today’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening match will start at 07.30 PM.

Notably, just before the first clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. Whereas, tonight’s match is also Shreyas Iyer’s debut match as skipper.

Both the teams were the finalists of last season. So spectators are eagerly waiting to watch the opening match.