TNI Morning News Headlines – May 8, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 11,807 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 6613 quarantine and 5194 local contact cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports highest single day spike of 1922 fresh cases followed by Khordha (1510) and Cuttack (1052).

➡️ 21 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Kalahandi, 2 each from Angul, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Sundargarh, 1 each from Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghapur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kendujhar, Khordha, Nuapada, Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,161.

➡️ Journalist Dhrutikam Mohanty is hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus. In ventilator now.

➡️ Veteran Journalist from Koraput D Sankar Rao dies of Covid 19.

➡️ 22-day-long Chandan Jatra of Lord Lingaraj scheduled to begin from May 15 to be held with out devotees this year.

➡️ India reports single day spike of 4,01,078 new COVID 19 cases, 3,18,609 recoveries and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,18,92,676 including 37,23,446 active cases, 1,79,30,960 cured cases & 2,38,270 deaths.

➡️ Total of 16,73,46,544 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: 2 Lioness test Covid positive at Etawah safari park.Both of them have been kept in isolation: Director, Etawah Safari Park.

➡️ Fire on Board Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya; all personnel safe, fire doused: Navy.

➡️ Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown for 2 weeks from Monday amid COVID spike.

➡️ Nine-day lockdown comes into effect in Kerala today.

➡️ Actor Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Magnitude 3 earthquake hits Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Goa makes it mandatory for tourists entering the State to either have Covid-19 negative certificates or that of having been fully vaccinated,

➡️ WHO lists ‘Sinopharm’ COVID19 vaccine for emergency use in all countries. The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

➡️ PM Modi to participate in the meeting of European Council as a special invitee, along with the Heads of State of all the 27 EU Member States hosted by Portugal.

➡️ The City Hall of Porto was lit up last night in the Indian national colours in the eve of European Council Meet.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 156.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.26 Million.

➡️ The South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) advises news organisations against using ‘India variant’ term for new COVID-19 strain.

➡️ Joe Biden defends American Rescue Plan as US adds way fewer jobs than expected in April

➡️ UK labels ‘more transmissible’ Indian strain ‘variant of concern’.

➡️ US President Joe Biden sets up Climate Change Support Office in State Department.

