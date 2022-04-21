Mask Rules back in Delhi; Schools to remain Open

Insight Bureau: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to keep schools in Delhi open. The DDMA will announce new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) after monitoring the situation in the national capital.

The Delhi Government on Wednesday made masks compulsory in the National Capital as the national capital is again witnessing a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. The DDMA also informed that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine.

The new variant BA.2.12.1, along with BA.2.12, the other subvariant of Omicron BA.2, recently identified by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in New York is said to be behind the rise in cases.

Moreover, sudden hike in positive cases among students & teachers in Delhi, Noida & Ghaziabad schools have raised serious concerns pertaining to this matter & have been ordered to pause the offline classes immediately. The Delhi Government also ordered the school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

Moreover, DDMA authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings. Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infection rate between April 11 to April 18, according to city health department data.