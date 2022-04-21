Cement prices to go up soon

Insight Bureau: The prices of cement is expected to surge high by at least Rs 20- Rs 50 per bag in the national market this month as the manufacturers have passed on the hiked the prices due to the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war.

Following the rise in prices of imported coal and crude oil against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, domestic cement prices are expected to increase by 6-13% across the country.

The reports of Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL) stated that the past year had witnessed a hike up to Rs 390 per bag & yet again the domestic prices are all set to rise by Rs 25-50 nationwide in the month of April.

According to industry sources, coal and pet coke prices have increased sharply by 30-50 per cent in the last 6 months due to the Ukraine crisis.

Such changes have rose the power and fuel costs, which gradually led to the hike upon road freight, which accounts for 50 per cent of cement transport, Rs 25 per litre on Bulk diesel usage prices while retail diesel prices have been increased 14 times since mid-March, taking the total increase to Rs 10 per litre.