Imran Khan breaks Twitter Space Record

Insight Bureau: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan created a new record by going live on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday evening. Imran Khan’s Twitter Spaces event held ahead of his party ‘Jalsa’ in Lahore, saw more than 160K people joining in.

He also went live on other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube as well, but it appears that he drew the most audience on Twitter.

PTI’s social media team member Jibran Ilyas who were also in the session, tweeted: “Thank you all for attending the historic #ImranKhanLIVE Twitter Space. Thanks to @TwitterSpaces for increasing limits, we were able to get to 164K+. The previous record was around 57K, we beat that by 100,000+. Loved the heartfelt questions & responses!”

Notably, Imran Khan’s new record in Twitter’s history beat the previous record of more than 44K people who attended K-POP star BamBam’s lyrical space. The third biggest Twitter Spaces record is currently held by the Salvador Bill Analysis — the crypto law which saw El Salvador making Bitcoin a legal tender in the country — that saw more than 27K people in attendance. The fourth spot is held by the music launch of the film Jagame Thandhiram which saw more than 18K people joining.