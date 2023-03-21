Mamata arrives in Odisha on a 3-day visit, proceeds to Puri

TNI Bureau: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee arrived in Odisha today on a three-day visit.

The West Bengal Chief Minister who landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here this afternoon was welcomed by Odisha Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tushar Kanti Behera.

Banerjee then left for Puri amid tight security.

As per her schedule, Banerjee will have night halt at Nirman Nivas and will visit the Shree Jagannath Temple to offer prayers tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the local administration have made special arrangement for Mamata’s visit.

Mamata is likely to meet her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on March 23 before returning to Kolkata.