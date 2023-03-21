TNI Evening News Headlines – March 21, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: Nikhat Zareen beat Patricia Alvarez 5-0 to seal quarter-finals spot in 50kg weight category.
➡️Jio launches True 5G services in 41 additional cities across 16 States and UTs, including Rayagada and Byasanagar towns of Odisha; takes the advantage to 19 places across Odisha.
➡️Child killed, 4 other from a family injured in LPG cylinder blast at Balaramgadi in Balasore.
➡️IMD Bhubaneswar forecasts rainfall in parts of Odisha for next 24 hours.
➡️DJ Azex death case: Girlfriend of DJ Azex interrogated by Police.
➡️West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaches Odisha, to meet Naveen Patnaik on March 23.
➡️Kannada actor Chetan arrested by police for his ‘controversial’ tweet about Hindutva; was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
➡️Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in Women’s Premier League.
➡️UK Indian diaspora groups gathered at India House in London to support India after the pro-Khalistani protesters pulled down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission earlier.
