TNI Evening News Headlines – March 21, 2023

➡️ Jio launches True 5G services in 41 additional cities across 16 States and UTs, including Rayagada and Byasanagar towns of Odisha; takes the advantage to 19 places across Odisha.

➡️ Child killed, 4 other from a family injured in LPG cylinder blast at Balaramgadi in Balasore.

➡️ IMD Bhubaneswar forecasts rainfall in parts of Odisha for next 24 hours.

➡️ DJ Azex death case: Girlfriend of DJ Azex interrogated by Police.

➡️ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaches Odisha, to meet Naveen Patnaik on March 23.

➡️ Kannada actor Chetan arrested by police for his ‘controversial’ tweet about Hindutva; was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

➡️ IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Star Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen beat Patricia Alvarez 5-0 to seal quarter-finals spot in 50kg weight category.

➡️ Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in Women’s Premier League.