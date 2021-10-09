TNI Evening News Headlines – October 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 216 more COVID positive cases & 166 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 153 local contact cases and 63 quarantine cases.

➡️ 597 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1018311.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches distribution of Smart Health card under BSKY in Deogarh via video conferencing.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM for speedy implementation of PM SVAMITVA.

➡️ Servitor held for molesting minor girl at Puri Jagannath Temple.

➡️ Odisha actress Sulagna Panigrahi is playing a lead role opposite Sharad Malhotra in upcoming series ‘Vidrohi’, showcasing the freedom spirit of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra Bhramarbar Ray to be aired on Star Plus and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

➡️ Chhatar Jatra of Kalahandi District to be celebrated on October 13 following Covid-19 guidelines.

➡️ ACF Death Case: Former Judge Justice Justice Ratnakar Dash says Bidya Bharati booked under wrong Sections. After verifying the documents, the Court will release the accused.

India News

➡️ Cruise ship drug party: Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a drug peddler, taking the number of total arrests in the case to 19; NCB counters allegations of political interference.

➡️ More than 60 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, taking India’s vaccination coverage to more than 94.62 crores.

➡️ After nearly 8 hours of questioning today, NCB again summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it on Monday.

➡️ Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been appointed the chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology again.

➡️ President appoints new chief justices to 8 high courts, transfers chief justices of 4 high courts.

➡️ Maharashtra Government announces a special incentive of Rs 1.21 lakhs each for resident doctors treating COVID-19 patients in all government and municipal medical colleges.

➡️ Aryan Khan drugs case: Byju’s halts advertisements featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

➡️ T20 WC: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik selected as Team India’s net bowler.

World News

➡️ Fuel shortage forces shutdown of main Lebanese power plants.

➡️ Iran’s first President, Abolhassan Banisadr, dies in Paris at 88.

➡️ US, Pakistani officials hold talks over Afghanistan.

➡️ US, Taliban hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal.

➡️ Over 100 Afghan nationals have left India for Tehran on their way back to Afghanistan.